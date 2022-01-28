Quetta Gladiators would open their PSL 2022 campaign against Peshawar Zalmi on Friday, January 28. The match would be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and is set to start at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Quetta Gladiators would be keen on bringing about a turnaround in their fortunes after a horrible season last time. They finished last in the points table last season with just two wins in 10 matches. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side had just two wins to their name. They have been handed a huge blow with star player Shahid Afridi, testing positive for COVID-19. Big Bash League 2021–22 Final: Perth Scorchers Beat Sydney Sixers by 79 Runs To Win Title

Peshawar Zalmi had made it to the final last season where they lost to Multan Sultans. They would hope to maintain that momentum with the start of the new season. Let us take a look at live streaming and telecast details of the match.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2022 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is scheduled to be held on January 28, 2022 (Thursday) and will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2022 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2022 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2022 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi match online for fans in India.

