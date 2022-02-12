The IPL 2022 auction is currently underway in Bangalore and all franchises had quite a busy day at the megaevent. But the franchises who are yet to win the IPL title had a busier day. The focus was on getting the right mix of players for the upcoming tournament. One such squad who had quite a busy day at the office was Punjab Kings. The Mohali-based franchise had a purse of Rs 72 crore. The likes of KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Chris Gayle were released from the squad. IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates.

The team had retained only a couple of players in the squad. Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh were the ones retained. After purchasing a couple of players at auction. The remaining purse is Rs 54.50 crore and it would be interesting to see who will be added to the squad.

PBKS Full Squad for IPL 2022

PBKS Players Bought at IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada

PBKS Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh.

PBKS Previous Season Recap: KL Rahul was leading the team back then and the team ended up being on number six of the IPL 2021 points table. The team had won only six games out of 14 and lost 8. PBKS had 12 points in their kitty. Needless to say that they will be looking for a change of fortunes in the upcoming season.

