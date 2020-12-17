South Africa cricket team captain Quinton de Kock turns 28 on Thursday (December 17), and wishes are pouring in from all around the world. Although the Proteas star hasn’t completed even eight years in international cricket, he is regarded as one of the best wicket-keeper batsmen ever. The southpaw likes to go after the bowlers from the outset, and his ability to stay at the crease for long makes him even more lethal. Be it pace or spin, Durban or Delhi, De Kock proved his mettle in all the conditions and situations. The talisman also has a safe pair of hands which makes him a formidable wicket-keeper. Netizens Hail Quinton de Kock For Leading Mumbai Indians to a Stunning 8 Wicket Win.

While Mark Boucher was in the fag end of his career, De Kock made his international debut in December 2012 and didn’t take long in taking over the baton. The youngster first proved his mettle in white-ball cricket before thriving in Test matches as well. However, the southpaw’s character was actually tested when AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla perished away from the scenes. With a fragile middle-order behind, De Kock batted with even more responsibility and continued to impress. He became South Africa’s captain in all three formats owing to his prowess. As the Proteas star turns a year older, let’s revisit some of his best knocks in international cricket.

135 Against India in 2013

The opening ODI of India’s 2013 Tour of South Africa saw De Kock’s maiden international century. Batting first in Centurion, the opener started off his innings positively, playing some glorious shots in the power play. Although De Kock was quite watchful at the start of his innings, he shifted gears in the latter half to complete a magnificent hundred. His ton powered South Africa to 358/4 in the first innings which proved to be enough as India lost the game by 141 runs.

178 Against Australia in 2016

The dynamic opener wreaked havoc against the Men in Yellow in the first ODI of Australia’s 2016 Tour of South Africa, guiding his side to victory single-handedly. Chasing 295 in Centurion, De Kock opened the innings for the Proteas and put up a one-man show. The southpaw scored runs all over the park and scored a blistering hundred. As a result, the home team comfortably won the game by six wickets.

129* Against England in 2016

The Proteas had a horrid time during England’s 2016 Tour of the rainbow nation. However, the wicket-keeper batsman scored a terrific ton in the last Test of the series and guided his side to a consolation win. Coming to bat at number 7 in the first innings, De Kock backed his natural game and went after the bowlers straightaway. He smashed the English bowlers all over the park and scored 129 off mere 128 balls. As a result, South Africa posted 475 runs in the first innings and later won the match by 280 runs.

104 Against Australia in 2016

Australia were bundled out for 85 runs in the first innings of South Africa’s 2016-17 Tour down under. The pitch seemed friendly for the bowlers but just before De Kocks’ arrival. The wicket-keeper showed great intent and brilliantly tackled the Aussies pace attack. The likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were not able to pierce the southpaw’s defence as he scored a magnificent ton which helped the visitors to win the match by an innings and 80 runs.

65 Against England in 2020

Chasing 205 in the second T20I of England’s 2020 Tour of South Africa, the Proteas skipper jolted opposition’s bowling line-up with a whirlwind knock. De Kock was on full song with the ball flying all over the Durban Stadium. He went on to smash a half-century off mere 17 balls, fastest for a South Africa batsman in T20Is. His efforts, however, went in vain as the home team narrowly lost the game by two runs.

