Quinton de Kock vs Chris Woakes and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out For During South Africa vs England 2nd ODI 2020 in Durban

Quinton de Kock made a terrific start to his captaincy career as he scored a blistering ton during first South Africa vs England ODI and helped his side win the game by seven wickets. With this, the home side has also taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and a win in the next clash will seal the deal for them. South Africa vs England second ODI will be played on February 7 at the Kingsmead in Durban. The match is also expected a lot of individual clashes between the batsmen and the bowlers. Below, we’ll look at some of them. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

The absence of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler was clearly felt in the opening ODI as England’s middle-order seemed quite fragile. Joe Denly, however, played a good knock of 87 runs but that wasn’t enough to guide his side over the line. South Africa, on the other hand, displayed an all-round performance as apart from De Kock’s ton, Tabraiz Shamsi took three crucial wickets and restricted the visitors for 258/8 in the first innings which the Proteas side chased down easily. Meanwhile, let’s look at some mini-battles which can enhance the thrill of the next ODI.

Jason Roy vs Lungi Ngidi

The English opener wasn’t able to leave a significant mark in the first ODI and will eye to play a match-defining knock in the upcoming game. He certainly possesses the ability to demolish the best of the bowling line-ups and the home side must vary him. Nevertheless, South Africa have the services of Lungi Ngidi who is can use the new ball to good effect and will aim to get rid of Roy early in the innings.

The wicket-keeper batsman was the chief-architect of his side’s victory in the first ODI and will not mind playing a sensational knock again. However, one bowler who seemed like restricting him was Chris Woakes. Amid his side’s loss, the right-pacer bowled a brilliant spell and never allowed the opposition batsmen to free their arms. Well, these two will certainly face each other in the second ODI and let’s see, who wins this battle.

Eoin Morgan vs Tabraiz Shamsi

The England captain struggled in the first ODI and could only manage 11 runs. He was particularly restricted by Tabraiz Shamsi who spun his web around him and eventually went on to dismiss him. Well, Morgan will certainly do his homework to do well in the next game while Shamsi will look to replicate his performance again.

South Africa might have won the first ODI but they still should not forget that England are the World Champions and could well make a strong comeback. Nevertheless, the Proteas side certainly has the momentum and riding on it, they will eye to clinch the series in the second ODI.