Rachel Priest, New Zealand Women’s Cricket Team Wicketkeeper, Retires from International Cricket

New Zealand women's cricket team wicketkeeper Rachel Priest has announced her retirement from international cricket. The wicketkeeper was recently left out of the list of contracted players for 2020-21 season. The 34-year-old Priest ends her 13-year-long career during which she featured in 87 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 75 T20Is. She scored 1674 and 873 runs respectively. "Having been involved in the White Ferns environment for 13 years, most of it enjoyable, it is with much consideration that I have decided to retire from international cricket," Priest said. Ayanti Reang, Tripura U-19 Woman Cricketer, Found Dead at Her Home.

"I am really looking forward to the next chapter of my cricketing journey with Cricket Tasmania and the Tigers program and feel very fortunate to be given the opportunity," Priest told Cricket Tasmania.

"I got the call from Salliann (Briggs) to say that they were looking to add some experience to the squad, which was a call that I wasn't really expecting. It's an awesome opportunity and I'm keen to add that experience and learn from a new group of people."

"This competition is probably the best domestic competition in the world, so it's something that I always wanted to pursue. It's a very exciting opportunity and I'm thankful that Sal had me on her radar as someone to play the entire season, which is what I want to focus on, and I'm looking forward to it," she said.

