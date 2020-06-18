Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

Rachel Priest, New Zealand Women’s Cricket Team Wicketkeeper, Retires from International Cricket

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 11:43 AM IST
A+
A-
Rachel Priest, New Zealand Women’s Cricket Team Wicketkeeper, Retires from International Cricket
File image of Rachel Priest (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Zealand women's cricket team wicketkeeper Rachel Priest has announced her retirement from international cricket. The wicketkeeper was recently left out of the list of contracted players for 2020-21 season. The 34-year-old Priest ends her 13-year-long career during which she featured in 87 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 75 T20Is. She scored 1674 and 873 runs respectively. "Having been involved in the White Ferns environment for 13 years, most of it enjoyable, it is with much consideration that I have decided to retire from international cricket," Priest said.  Ayanti Reang, Tripura U-19 Woman Cricketer, Found Dead at Her Home.

"I am really looking forward to the next chapter of my cricketing journey with Cricket Tasmania and the Tigers program and feel very fortunate to be given the opportunity," Priest told Cricket Tasmania.

"I got the call from Salliann (Briggs) to say that they were looking to add some experience to the squad, which was a call that I wasn't really expecting. It's an awesome opportunity and I'm keen to add that experience and learn from a new group of people."

"This competition is probably the best domestic competition in the world, so it's something that I always wanted to pursue. It's a very exciting opportunity and I'm thankful that Sal had me on her radar as someone to play the entire season, which is what I want to focus on, and I'm looking forward to it," she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
New Zealand New Zealand Women's Cricket Team Rachel Priest Salliann Briggs Tasmania White Ferns
You might also like
Prithvi Shaw Provides Financial Assistance to Needy Villagers of Dhokawade After Their Houses Suffered Damages Due to Cyclone Nisarga
Cricket

Prithvi Shaw Provides Financial Assistance to Needy Villagers of Dhokawade After Their Houses Suffered Damages Due to Cyclone Nisarga
BCCI Plans to Host IPL 2020 Between September 26 and November 8: Report
Cricket

BCCI Plans to Host IPL 2020 Between September 26 and November 8: Report
New Zealand's Sex Education Ad Features Adult Porn Stars Talking to a Mother About Child Watching Porn Videos Online Has Impressed Netizens (Watch Video)
Viral

New Zealand's Sex Education Ad Features Adult Porn Stars Talking to a Mother About Child Watching Porn Videos Online Has Impressed Netizens (Watch Video)
Lockie Ferguson Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the New Zealand Pacer As He Turns 29
Cricket

Lockie Ferguson Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the New Zealand Pacer As He Turns 29
Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram
Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram
Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Martin Guptill's Dismissal Video Where He Bamboozled Kiwi Batsman With a Beauty, Captions It 'This Feeling'!
Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Martin Guptill's Dismissal Video Where He Bamboozled Kiwi Batsman With a Beauty, Captions It 'This Feeling'!
Coronavirus Free New Zealand to Host ICC T20 World Cup or IPL 2020 and Other Neutral Bilateral Cricket Series'?
Cricket

Coronavirus Free New Zealand to Host ICC T20 World Cup or IPL 2020 and Other Neutral Bilateral Cricket Series'?
How New Zealand Defeated COVID-19: Timeline of The Kiwi Battle to Eliminate Coronavirus and Role Played by Jacinda Ardern
World

How New Zealand Defeated COVID-19: Timeline of The Kiwi Battle to Eliminate Coronavirus and Role Played by Jacinda Ardern
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement