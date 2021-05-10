Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid has predicted India’s win against England in England in the five-match Test series, especially after Men in Blue’s success in Australia earlier this year. "I really do think India have a very good chance this time. There's no question about England's bowling. Whatever bowling attack England put on the park, especially their seam-bowling attack, is going to be fantastic. They have a lot of players to pick and choose from and that's going to be terrific," Dravid said in a webinar organised by Live Aid India, a trust to help those affected by Covid-19, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Who Is Arzan Nagwaswalla? Here’s All You Need to Know About the Standby Pacer in India Squad for ICC World Test Championship Final.

"But if you look at their top six or top seven, you really think of one great batsman, a world-class batsman who is Joe Root. Obviously, Ben Stokes is another one, who is a good allrounder, but for some reason Ravichandran Ashwin seems to do well against him. And that should be an interesting contest. I know he's done well against Stokes in India, but it'll still be an interesting subplot to the series," he added.

"But I just think India will be well-prepared, have the confidence from Australia, there's lot of belief in the squad. A couple of players have been to England a few times, there's a lot of experience in the batting order this time around, so this is probably our best chance, maybe say 3-2 to India. I think India will play really well in England this time. It's a great opportunity we've got. After the WTC final, they're going to be in England for a whole month before the Test series starts. I don't think any team has had that kind of time to prepare for a Test series as India will have this time, so that surely should be a great advantage," said Dravid. India’s Predicted Playing XI for ICC World Test Championship Final: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Summit Clash Against New Zealand.

Talking about India's squad for the WTC final and five-match Test series against England, Dravid said: "It does seem balanced. It's a 20-member squad. The only other one who could have merited selection would've been Kuldeep Yadav, but he's fallen away over the last little bit. Also, with the kind of recent performances from Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, they're clear about the kind of balance they want in the squad."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2021 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).