Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Rahul Tewatia who becomes a star and known cricketer during RR vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) match where he played one of the best knock in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Rahuls' inning of 53 from 31 balls included seven sixes helped RR create a record by chasing down the record target of 224 runs posted by KXIP. When Sanju Samson got dismissed by Mohammed Shami in the 17th over, barely anyone would have picked RR as winners that time. However, Tewatia shocked the world in the 18th over when Sheldon Cottrell came to bowl. In this article, we will help you with Rahul Tewatia IPL price, salary details and auction history in Indian Premier League. Rajasthan Royals’ New Twitter Bio Inspired by Rahul Tewatia’s Game-Changing Innings Is Everything We Want From Year 2020.

Rahul Tewatia was batting on 14 off 21 balls when Sanju Samson got dismissed at 85 runs from 42 balls in the 17th over. Rahul smashed five sixes during the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell which put RR in the driving seat. Rahul then went to smash another six against Mohammed Shami in the 19th over to reach his half-century. Tewatia then wanted to finish off the match in style when only 2 runs were required from 7 balls, however, got caught at deep mid-wicket by Mayank Agarwal to end up scoring 53 off 31 deliveries. In the next over, Tom Curran hit the winning runs for RR, the match which Royals and IPL fans would never forget for ages. Old Video of Ricky Ponting and Axar Patel Allegedly Mocking Rahul Tewatia in Delhi Capitals' Dressing Room Surfaces After All-Rounder's Miracle Knock Against KXIP in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Rahul Tewatia IPL Price Details

Before Rahul Tewatia became a hero during RR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 match, no hardly knew about this cricketer history. The 27 years all-rounder hails from Faridabad and made his debut for Haryana during the 2013–14 Ranji Trophy season on December 6, 2013, against Karnataka at the Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium. Tewatia played his first List A match for Haryana in the 2016–17 Vijay Hazare Trophy on February 25, 2017. Rahul Tewatia started his IPL journey in the year 2014 where he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for only 10 lakhs rupees. He stayed with RR for another season in 2015 before moving to KingsXI Punjab in 2017 edition where he was bought for 25 lakhs rupees.

In IPL 2016, no team showed interest in Rahul Tewatia. For IPL season 11, Rahul Tewatia was picked by Delhi Capitals for 3 crores rupees. Rahul was part of Delhi in IPL 2019, however, Delhi Capitals (DC) sold him during IPL 2020 auction to Rajasthan Royals for the same price of 3 crores rupees. RR must definitely be happy now to have picked this talented all-rounder. Rahul Tewatia has scored 63 runs so far with a strike rate of 161.53 and picked up three wickets from the two games he has played in Dream11 IPL 2020.

