Rajasthan Royals Player Riyan Parag Faces Abuse From a Fan on Social Media

Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals. File Image. (Photo Credits: IANS)

India and Rajasthan Royals cricketer Riyan Parag was recently abused by a fan on social media as he asked the all-rounder to focus on cricket. The 18-year-old came into the limelight during India’s 2019 Under-19 World Cup run as the Boys in Blue clinched the trophy by defeating Australia in the finals. His brilliant display in the competition got him a shot in the Indian Premier League as he was brought by RR and the youngster kept on showing his class in the country’s premier domestic Twenty-20 tournament. Jofra Archer Condemns Racist Abuse After Being Targeted on Instagram.

Riyan Parag took to social media to post a photo where one of his followers abused him on Instagram. The fan replied to one of his private stories and asked the youngster to focus on cricket and not on other things. The fan abused him in Hindi as he kept on giving him unnecessary advice and also questioned Parag’s lifestyle.

See Post

The cricketer was brought by Rajasthan Royals for the 2019 IPL and the young sensation was one of the brightest stars in the tournament. The all-rounder rose to stardom after he became the youngest player to score a half-century in the competition. He achieved the feat at the age of 17 years and 175 days.

In a team which has the likes of Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, Parag managed to make his mark and was one of the finds of the season. He scored 160 runs in five innings with a strike rate of 127 and had the scores of 43 vs MI, 47 vs KKR and 50 vs DC.