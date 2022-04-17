Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to bring their campaign back on track when they face Rajasthan Royals in match 30 of IPL 2022 on Monday, April 18. The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Knight Riders have now suffered two back-to-back defeats this season, something which has somewhat derailed their campaign after a confident start. Their latest defeat came to Sunrisers Hyderabad where their bowling attack failed to defend 176 runs. Interestingly, both of KKR's consecutive defeats came at Brabourne and Shreyas Iyer and co will aim to avoid a third loss. RR vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 30

Rajasthan Royals also are entering this clash on the back of a defeat to Gujarat Titans. Sanju Samson's men have been pretty impressive in the tournament and they are expected to bounce back strong and hard in this game, given the fact that some of the top performers this season are from their franchise. Ahead of this IPLfixture, we bring you the betting odds along with win predictions.

RR vs KKR Betting Odds

Rajasthan Royals are the bookmakers' choice to win this game. According to Bet365, the odds of Rajasthan Royals' victory are 1.80 as compared to Kolkata Knight Riders' odds, which are 2.00

RR vs KKR Win Probability

RR vs KKR Win Probability (Source: Google)

Google Predictions have also tipped Rajasthan Royals as favourites to win this game. Rajasthan Royals have a win probability of 52%, marginally ahead of KKR's 48%. However, this will change when the game starts and it advances.

