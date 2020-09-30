Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to clash against each other at the Dubai International Stadium in the 12th game of the Indian Premier League 2020. Now, ahead of the game Steve Smith’s franchise took to social media and looked all set to welcome KKR. They posted a video of the players and had the background music of the film ‘Don’ and thus welcomed KKR in Shah Rukh Khan style. The franchise had an equally interesting caption for their opponents. “Aaj 11 Royals ko intezaar he hoga Knights ka,” read the caption of the video. Rajasthan Royals have so far been unbeaten in the IPL 2020. From Trolls to Triumph! Rajasthan Royals' Inspiring Post for Rahul Tewatia is All You Need to See Ahead of RR vs KKR Dream11 IPL 2020 (Watch Video).

The team had beaten IPL 2018 champions Chennai Super Kings in their first game of the Indian Premier League 2020 and also went on to defeat the Kings XI Punjab in their second match. In the first match, Sanju Samson was the one who walked away with the limelight as he hammered the Yellow Army left, right and centre. In the second game, Rahul Tewatia was the hero of the inning as he scored 53 runs from 31 balls. Now let's have a look at the tweet by Rajasthan Royals.

As of now. Rajasthan Royals stands on number one of the IPL 2020 points table with four points in their kitty winning two games out of two. This is the third game that the Royals will play in the IPL 2020.

