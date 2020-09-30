Rahul Tewatia indeed became a hero from zero during Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match. The all-rounder at one stage was batting at 5 runs from 13 balls where he was subject of the major troll as RR's required run rate was shooting up to chase down the target of 224 runs. When Sanju Samson got dismissed after scoring 85 runs from 42 balls, many people turned off their TV or switched the channel. Shockingly Rahul Tewatia, smashed five sixes during the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell to bring the tally to 21 required from last two overs. Meanwhile, check out the inspiring post by Rajasthan for Rahul Tewatia from troll to triumph ahead of RR vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Dream11, IPL 2020 match. Rahul Tewatia Imitates Sheldon Cottrell’s ‘Salute’ Celebrations After Smashing Him for Five Sixes in Over During RR vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Match (Watch Video)

Rahul Tewatia went on to make 53 runs from 31 balls which helped RR chased down the record target of 224 runs against KXIP with four wickets in hand and three balls to spare. The same Rahul Tewatia who was brutally trolled was appreciated by netizens after his miraculous knock. His knock was even complimented by legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. Rajasthan Royals led by Steve Smith will look forward to top the point table by emerging victorious against Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their upcoming IPL 2020 game. Meanwhile, check out Rajasthan's latest post for Rahul Tewatia ahead of RR vs KKR, Dream11 IPL 2020 match. Rahul Tewatia IPL 2020 Price, Salary Details: Rajasthan Royals' Star All-Rounder's Auction History in Indian Premier League.

Rahul Tewatia's Trolled Brutally Before Smashing Five Sixes

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game. KKR will look forward to continuing their winning momentum by defeating Rajasthan Royals in Dream11 IPL 2020 match no 12 which will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

