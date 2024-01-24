Virat Kohli's withdrawal from India's squad for the first two Tests vs England made headlines a few days ago and now, it seems that the team management has narrowed down on a replacement. Rajat Patidar, who has been terrific in domestic cricket and was amongst the runs against England Lions recently, has been added to India's squad for the first two Test matches against England, according to a report in Cricbuzz. Kohli had withdrawn from the squad for the first two Tests citing personal reasons and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had subsequently issued a statement announcing the same where they also had urged the fans to maintain the star cricketer's privacy and not speculate the 'nature of his reasons'. India vs England Test Series 2024: Virat Kohli Opts Out of First Two Tests Citing Personal Reasons.

Patidar, as per the report in Cricbuzz, has, joined the Indian squad in Hyderabad already. The Madhya Pradesh batsman's selection to the Indian team signals a new era with the Indian selection committee not preferring neither Cheteshwar Pujara nor Ajinkya Rahane, both of whom have been among the core of India's middle-order in Tests in the past. Among other potential contenders was Sarfaraz Khan, who too has been sensational in domestic cricket. The Indian cricket team members attended the BCCI annual 'Naman' awards in Hyderabad on January 25 and Patidar was said to have been in attendance with the other squad members. Patidar also recently made his ODI debut during India's tour of South Africa.

India take on England in a five-match Test series, which starts with the 1st Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. A lot has been talked already about the potential contest between England cricket's 'Bazball' approach and the threat posed by Indian spinners on the turning tracks and fans await the high-octane Test series to unfold.

