Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Jaydev Unadkat Shines as Saurashtra Pull Off Close Win Against Baroda

Jaydev Unadkat (Photo Credits: IANS)

Vadodara, January 29: Jaydev Unadkat picked up six wickets as Saurashtra held their nerve to win by four wickets against Baroda in a Group B Elite Ranji Trophy game here on Wednesday.

Saurashtra had 200 to chase down and were on the mat at 113/6. But Aarpit Vasavada and Prerak Mankad got together and they took the bull by the horns, adding 87 to take Saurashtra over the line by four wickets. Ranji Trophy 2020: Manoj Tiwary Set to Lead Bengal Against Delhi.

Vasavada made 48 not out, Mankad finished with an unbeaten 36. The outright win strengthens this position as far as quarter-finals qualification goes. In six games, they have 25 points with three wins.

Meanwhile, in Surat in a Group A game, Gujarat need 105 more to win against Vidarbha. At 104/6, Vidarbha were down in the dumps, leading by just 36. Then, they were lifted by a seventh-wicket partnership of 82 between Akshay Wadkar and Aditya Sarvate to help swell their lead. Wadkar top scored with 87.

At close of play, Gujarat were tottering at 74/4 with Aditya Thakare picking up all four wickets for the defending champions. At Ongole in another Group A clash, Andhra beat Kerala by seven wickets while Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by nine wickets in another Group A clash.

At Indore, Uttar Pradesh won by seven wickets against Madhya Pradesh in Group B. Meanwhile, only 9.3 overs of play was possible in Bengal and Delhi's Day 3 Group A match where Delhi still trail Bengal by 101 runs with three wickets in hand. For the home team, Mukesh Kumar took three wickets and Shahbaz Ahmed snared two to dent Delhi's charge.

In Delhi, Karnataka lead Railways by 17 runs after they were 199/6 at stumps on Day 3 in reply to Railways' 182. In Jammu, Chhattisgarh were 270/4 with Harpreet Singh Bhatia leading from the front with a 116 as Abhimanyu Chauhan scored 51. Ranji Trophy 2019–20: Manoj Tiwary Shines With Maiden Triple Ton to Put Bengal in Command Against Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand need 337 runs to win against Services and at the end of Day 3, they were 49/1. Haryana trail Uttarakhand by 59 runs and were reeling at 50/5 in reply to Uttarakhand's 109 at the end of Day 3.