New Delhi, December 24: Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's star leg-spinner, will miss the opening Test of the two-match series against Zimbabwe due to personal reasons. Cricket Matches on Boxing Day 2024: India vs Australia, South Africa vs Pakistan and Other Games To Be Played on December 26.

According to a report by CricBuzz, the 26-year-old is scheduled to attend a charity event, and as a result, will not be available for the first Test match on December 26 in Bulawayo. He is expected to join the team for the second Test, which begins on January 2, 2025.

Rashid, who has not played a Test match since March 2021, had been absent from Afghanistan's recent Test series due to injury and rest. Following that, a back injury led to a break from red-ball cricket as advised by his physicians, causing him to miss the national team’s red ball outings. Rashid then missed Afghanistan’s next Test assignments against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Ireland due to a combination of rest and injury.

Left-arm spinner Zahir Shehzad and left-arm fast-bowler Bashir Ahmad Afghan have also been added to the team after putting in some impressive performances in the domestic first-class games. The Afghanistan Test squad comprises seven uncapped players, which also includes Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, and Riaz Hassan.

Nasir Jamal, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, and Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai are the three players who are part of the reserve players pool for the series. Afghanistan has previously won three Test matches, including one against Zimbabwe in 2021. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai; Check Groups and Complete Fixtures.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Ikram Alikhail (WK), Afsar Zazai (WK), Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Ismat Alam, Azmatullah Omarzai, Zahir Khan, Zia Ur Rehman Akbar, Zahir Shehzad, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad Afghan, Naveed Zadran, and Fareed Ahmad Malik.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2024 08:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).