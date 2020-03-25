Ravi Ashwin Cities His 'Mankad' Incident From IPL 2019 to Urge People to Stay Indoors During 21-Day Lockdown in India

Ravi Ashwin mankading Jos Buttler (Photo Credits: @ashwinravi99/Twitter)

Following the coronavirus outbreak, people from all walks of life have been forced to stay indoors in order to prevent the COVID-19 virus from spreading. Celebrities are not only using social media to stay connected with their fans but raise awareness regarding the coronavirus. Indian Test specialist Ravi Ashwin has been quite active on Twitter and has urged people to stay indoors. The spinner also changed his Twitter name to 'Lets Stay Indoors India' and now he has cited his 'mankad' incident during Indian Premier League 2019 to request people to stay inside. Ravi Ashwin Changes His Name on Twitter to ‘Lets Stay Indoors India’ to Raise Awareness About Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Scare.

Interestingly, it was on this day, last year, when Ashwin, while playing for Kings XI Punjab, 'mankaded' Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler. The controversial form of dismissal has often divided people, and Ashwin's incident sparked controversy as well.

Meanwhile, while tweeting the photo of his 'mankad' incident, Ashwin wrote, "Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown." Ravi Ashwin, Irfan Pathan, Anil Kumble, Gautam Gambhir, Sanjay Manjrekar & Others Applaud PM Narendra Modi’s Decision of 21-Day Lockdown (Read Tweets).

Here's Ravi Ashwin's Latest Tweet

Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown pic.twitter.com/bSN1454kFt — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 25, 2020

With this year's IPL postponed amid coronavirus crisis, cricketers are self-isolating at home. After having represented, KXIP, Delhi Capitals traded J Suchith for R Ashwin ahead of the IPL 2020.