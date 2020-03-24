Ravi Ashwin, Irfan Pathan, Anil Kumble, Gautam Gambhir, Sanjay Manjrekar & Others Applaud PM Narendra Modi’s Decision of 21-Day Lockdown (Read Tweets)

Cricketers urge fans to stay home (Photo Credits: IANS)

Almost a couple of hours ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on to announce the 21-day lockdown in the entire country with the wake of the increasing number of cases of the coronavirus. The Prime Minister’s decision was applauded by India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, Irfan Pathan, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble and others took to social media and applauded the decision of PM Modi. They also urged the fans to stay home and take the utmost precautions to avoid the outspread of the coronavirus. R Ashwin Hails PM Narendra Modi’s 21-Day Lockdown Move Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

The lockdown starts from March 25, 2020, 12.00 am and will last up to April 14, 2020."If we don't handle these 21 days well, then our country, your family will go backwards by 21 years," Modi added underscoring the importance of self-isolation and social distancing. The cricketers took to social media and posted tweets in favour of the same. Check the posts below:

Insaan ka sabse bada khauf MUSTAQBIL (future) hai.aaj mein jeena shuru karo khauf khud ba khud bhag jaaega... Don’t spread panic,rather spread awareness about #coronavirus #CoronavirusLockdown #StayAtHomeSaveLives — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 24, 2020

Ravichandran Ashwin

3 weeks it is ... let’s stay indoors India. I repeat the consequences of irresponsible community behaviour over the next 3 weeks could cost us 2 decades. Well done @narendramodi ji. Now let’s follow instructions rather than moaning and giving our own opinions. #coronavirusindia — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 24, 2020

Virender Sehwag

These 21 days are very important in the history of our nation & each one of us can play our part by just staying at our homes and maintaining distance from people. Please adhere to it strictly and we shall overcome this soon #CoronavirusLockdown — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 24, 2020

Anil Kumble

Please Understand the gravity of the situation. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe and stay healthy. As advised by our Honourable PM @narendramodi Ji Let us follow a complete lockdown. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 24, 2020

Gautam Gambhir

All those who asked what can I do for my country... This is the time to show your loyalty! Listen to our PM @narendramodi ji and STAY INDOORS! If we get through the next 21 days, WE WIN!! #IndiaFightsCorona — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 24, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar

Excellent address by the Honourable PM. The #lockdownindia and the threat had to be conveyed with passion, looking into the eyes of the nation & not just read out monotonously from a sheet of paper. Let’s do it India! Let’s beat this thing! 👍#NarendraModi — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 24, 2020

Mohammed Kaif posted a video and asked the people to follow social distancing. Check it out below:

Fully support the government’s decision to impose the #CoronavirusLockdown. Stop the virus from scoring big. Be your own captain! Spread the field. Practice Social Distancing and remember our PM’s advice 🙏🏼#JaanHaiTohJahanHai #StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/F7dpRNeZmO — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 24, 2020

The Pandemic situation has affected many countries of the world and a major chunk of the population is indoors. Cricketers, footballers and other sportsmen have urged the people to follow the norms laid down by the WHO.