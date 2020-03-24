Ravi Ashwin, Irfan Pathan, Anil Kumble, Gautam Gambhir, Sanjay Manjrekar & Others Applaud PM Narendra Modi’s Decision of 21-Day Lockdown (Read Tweets)
Almost a couple of hours ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on to announce the 21-day lockdown in the entire country with the wake of the increasing number of cases of the coronavirus. The Prime Minister’s decision was applauded by India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, Irfan Pathan, Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble and others took to social media and applauded the decision of PM Modi. They also urged the fans to stay home and take the utmost precautions to avoid the outspread of the coronavirus. R Ashwin Hails PM Narendra Modi’s 21-Day Lockdown Move Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

The lockdown starts from March 25, 2020, 12.00 am and will last up to April 14, 2020."If we don't handle these 21 days well, then our country, your family will go backwards by 21 years," Modi added underscoring the importance of self-isolation and social distancing. The cricketers took to social media and posted tweets in favour of the same. Check the posts below:

Mohammed Kaif posted a video and asked the people to follow social distancing. Check it out below:

The Pandemic situation has affected many countries of the world and a major chunk of the population is indoors. Cricketers, footballers and other sportsmen have urged the people to follow the norms laid down by the WHO.