Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has been one of the favourite subjects of meme makers for quite some time now. Whether the former all-rounder says something in interviews or shares any pic on social media, netizens somehow find ways of trolling him. While some of the memes are indeed funny, many are distasteful at times. However, Shastri isn't really bothered about the jokes made on him. Addressing to media after India's 3-1 Test series triumph against England, the 58-year-old was asked to react to the social media memes on him that often go viral. Never Thought of World Test Championship, Just Took One Series at a Time, Says Ravi Shastri.

"I would say it's banter. They do it to have fun at my expense. I will have milk and honey, and you enjoy your drink," a cucumber-cool Shastri said while answering during the virtual press conference. "Kya farq padhta hai yaar (How does it matter buddy?). I mean when you post those things, kitne jan haanste hai, bolte hai Ravi ke barein mein (when they post a meme, people laugh and they talk about me). "It's okay as long as the team does well," the Indian head coach added further. When is WTC Final, India vs New Zealand? Get World Test Championship 2021 Schedule and Venue Details.

Watch Video:

Ravi Shastri at his absolute best. What a cracking reply when asked about memes around him on social media. Video: BCCI#Cricket https://t.co/UVSWr0oKep pic.twitter.com/lE3ExWslyN — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 7, 2021

Not too long ago, Shastri came up with a sporting response after renowned socialite Shobhaa De posted one of such meme trolling the former Indian cricketer. "Love the banter! Feels good to bring some smiles in these tough times," he wrote while reacting to the post.

Shastri's Cool Response!!

Love the banter ! Feels good to bring some smiles in these tough times 🙌🏻 https://t.co/mzPe5MtItj — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 27, 2021

Meanwhile, India have qualified for the ICC World Test Championship final after defeating England in the Test series. Virat Kohli's men will lock horns with New Zealand in the summit clash later this year. However, Team India's next assignment is the five-match T20I series against England, which gets underway on March 12 (Friday) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

