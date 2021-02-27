Social media is flooded with hilarious memes featuring Ravi Shastri and on Saturday (February 27), the Indian Cricket Team head coach reacted to one of them. After India defeated England in the Day-Night Test inside two days at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, well-known Indian columnist Shobha De shared a meme on Twitter pulling Shastri's leg. "You thought I'd stay in a dry state (Gujarat) for 5 days?' - read the meme. While the former Indian all-rounder isn't known to react to trollers, he came up with a cucumber-cool response to this viral meme. Ravi Shastri Age: Google Shows Indian Cricket Team's Coach is 120 Years Old!

"Love the banter! Feels good to bring some smiles in these tough times," Shastri wrote while retweeting the post. It's quite evident that the southpaw is elated and why he shouldn't be? Virat Kohli's men were absolutely phenomenal in Ahmedabad as the Three Lions were completely outplayed. While England captain Joe Root's five-wicket haul brought some twist in the tale, India eventually won the game by ten wickets and took a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. Meanwhile, let's look at how Shastri responded to the viral meme. Ravi Ashwin Recalls His 100th, 200th & 300th Test Victims After Becoming Fastest Indian To Claim 400 Test Wickets (Watch Video).

View Post!!

Love the banter ! Feels good to bring some smiles in these tough times 🙌🏻 https://t.co/mzPe5MtItj — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 27, 2021

Notably, the home team have also knocked England out of the ICC World Test Championship final race. However, they still need to secure at least a draw in the final Test to book a berth with New Zealand in the summit clash at the Lord's later this year. If Virat Kohli's men suffer defeat in the last match, Australia will go to the WTC final. The fourth Test will also be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad and will get underway on March 4.

