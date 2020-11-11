India head coach Ravi Shastri has once again sparked controversy after leaving out BCCI president Sourav Ganguly from his appreciation post of the BCCI team for successfully hosting IPL 2020 in the UAE without any glitches. The Indian cricket board (BCCI) pulled off a major task in successfully hosting season 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) amidst a global pandemic. Shastri took to Twitter to congratulate the board, the organisers and the medical team for ‘pulling out the impossible’ but cheekily did not mention BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly in his post. The Twitter post immediately drew controversy with fans ranting for leaving out Ganguly. Unaware Nita Ambani Walks into Quinton de Kock and Nathan Coulter-Nile's Live TV Interview Post Mumbai Indians' IPL 2020 Title Win (Watch Viral Video).

Shastri and Ganguly allegedly don’t meet eye to eye and have been involved in several public spats over the years since Ganguly snubbed Shastri’s interview for the India national team when he was a member of a committee that appointed the head coach of the national team. Shastri had then hit out at Ganguly for not attending his interview leading to a full-blown public argument. Since then both the former cricketers have been involved in a number of off-field arguments with both also taking a dig at each other occasionally. Hardik Pandya Dedicates Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2020 Triumph to Son Agastya (View Post).

But things seemed to have normalised after Ganguly was elected the BCCI president last October with Shastri also continuing in his role as the head coach of the national team after extending his contract post the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. But Shastri has once again drawn controversy with his latest post following the IPL 2020 final in which Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets to clinch their fifth IPL title in eight seasons.

“Take a BOW @JayShah, Brijesh Patel, @hemangamin and the medical staff of the @BCCI for pulling off the impossible and making it a Dream @IPL,” Shastri wrote on Twitter after the IPL 2020 drew curtains following the final. Jay shah is the BCCI secretary while Brijesh Patel is the IPL chairman and Hemang Amin is the interim BCCI CEO and also the IPL COO. While Shastri tagged all the three heads, he left out BCCI president Ganguly from his post.

Ravi Shastri Congratulates BCCI on IPL 2020's Success

Twitterati immediately ranted at Shastri’s latest post and reminded him he had forgotten to tag the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Some also hit out at Shastri for allegedly not tagging Ganguly intentionally despite the latter playing an instrumental role in the successful hosting of IPL 2020 in the UAE. Take a look at some reactions on Shastri’s latest post.

Shastri Leaves Out Sourav Ganguly From His Post

Deliberately Done?

Most importantly you forgot to take name of @SGanguly99 who is your boss.I hope it's deliberately done. — Shivendu Rajput (@ShivenduAnand6) November 10, 2020

Where's Sourav Ganguly?

Where's Dada?? We can understand sometimes you forget things when you drunken but you should have to remember boss. — Lalit Waykole (@lswaykole07) November 10, 2020

Sourav Ganguly Deserves Equal Credit

It is really unfortunate that you have deliberately left out @SGanguly99 . He deserves equal credit if not more. — Vallish (@Vallish96) November 10, 2020

Sourav Ganguly Not Tagged Purposefully?

I believe @SGanguly99 is one who behind all of such success - Mr Shadtri never believe of Sourav's success right through his career , but he's is a successful sports personality — Nilanjan Roy (@roynilanjan) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri-coached team India will be next seen in action when India tours Australia for a full-fledged series later this month. India are slated to play Australia in three ODIs, three T20Is and a four-match Test series. The tour is scheduled to start from November 27 with the first ODI which will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

