Ravindra Jadeja who was injured during the Test series against Australia could continue to remain unavailable for rest of the matches against England. He suffered from an injury on his left thumb during the Test series against Australia. He did not play the fourth and final Test match against Australia and was not picked for the four-match series against England. Now, as per reports, the Indian all-rounder is taking more time to recover than expected. Jadeja was expected to get fit for the four-match series against England. Ravindra Jadeja Injury Update: All-Rounder Likely To Miss Remainder of Series With Thumb Injury.

Back then, he was ruled out for six weeks and as per reports he had headed to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru where he was supposed to get treated. The Indian cricket team has already played the first Test match against England which was played in Chennai. Virat Kohli and team lost the first game by 227 runs.

The official update about the news is yet to be made. As of now, Jadeja is chilling and was seen enjoying night safari in the forests of Gir. The second Test match between India and England will be played on February 13, 2021, at the same venue i.e. MA Chidambaram Stadium.

