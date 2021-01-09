By Baidurjo Bhose

Sydney [Australia], January 9 (ANI): India's injury woes in the ongoing tour of Australia keeps growing with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja now ruled out of with a fractured thumb. Jadeja suffered a dislocation and fracture and has been ruled out for about 6 weeks with the management set to check on the need of surgery with a specialist.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that while the player is out for 6 weeks, a specialist's opinion will be sought and a call will be taken if he needs surgery.

"He has a dislocation and fracture. He will be out for around 6 weeks and a specialist's opinion will be taken to check if the all-rounder needs a surgery as is the procedure in such cases. A call on his availability for the England series can be taken only after the specialist checks on the thumb," the source said.

Jadeja was hit on the thumb by a delivery from pacer Mitchell Starc. While the commentators speculated if he had dislocated his thumb, the all-rounder carried on batting after receiving treatment from the physio. Jadeja did not take the field either in the final session as Mayank Agarwal replaced him on the field.

Taking to Twitter BCCI wrote, "UPDATE - Ravindra Jadeja suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting. He has been taken for scans."

He now joins Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav and KL Rahul in the list of players who suffered serious injuries and were ruled out. While Shami broke his arm in the first Test, Umesh injured his calf in the second Test and Rahul sprained his wrist during training.

In what comes as a good news, Rishabh Pant doesn't have any scare and will be available to bat in India's second innings. He was hit on the elbow by a ball from Pat Cummins.

Wriddhiman Saha kept wickets for India in the final session on day three of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground after Pant was taken for scans. Pant got a nasty hit on his left elbow after missing a pull shot against Cummins. He received immediate medical attention from the Indian physio. Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote, "Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans."

Speaking at the end of the day, Pujara did mention that while he wasn't aware of the extent of Pant's injury, the team would miss Jadeja's services. "Well when Rishabh got hit, I was not aware as to how bad it was, I don't know about the results of his scans, will know about it later. Both Pant and Jadeja are important members of the team, whatever happens with them, I still feel we will have to put on a good show tomorrow," he said.

"To be honest, it does affect (Jadeja's absence) because we are left with four bowlers and it puts pressure on the other bowlers, so it's never easy when you lose a bowler especially when it's Ravindra as he can keep bowling from one end and he can land the ball at the right line and length, he puts pressure on the batsmen. He is valuable as a bowler and fielder, losing him is a blow for us, but the first session tomorrow will be crucial and we will put a better show," he added. (ANI)

