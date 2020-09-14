Thrill is guaranteed when India and Pakistan lock horns on the cricket field. One such exciting contest was witnessed when the two arch-rivals met in the group stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2007 in Durban. The match, which took place on exact this day (September 14), saw many twists and turns and ended in a tie. As super-over wasn't introduced at that time, a bowl out was called to get the result. Indians were spot on as they hit the stumps in their first three deliveries while the Pakistan bowlers couldn't smash the bull's eye even once. As a result, the Men in Blue dramatically won the game. Thirteen years have been passed since that game, but the memories of the epic encounter are still fresh in the fans' mind. In fact, many IPL teams like Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad also recalled the game. IPL 2020 Schedule Time Table for PDF Download Online: Full Match Fixtures With Date, Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Batting first, India's batting order was jolted by Mohammad Asif's fiery spell. The likes of Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj were dismissed for single-digit scores. However, Robin Uthappa rose to the occasion and scored a fighting half-century, guiding India to 141-9. In reply, Pakistan also lost wickets at regular intervals and looked all set to lose the game. However, Misbah-ul-Haq didn't put his guards down and scored 53 runs, helping Pakistan tie the game.

Surprisingly, Dhoni asked part-time bowlers Virender Sehwag and Robin Uthappa alongside Harbhajan Singh. The move, however, paid off as India smashed the stumps in the first three balls. On the other hand, Pakistan's Yasir Arafat, Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi failed to hit the stumps. Meanwhile, let's look at how IPL teams recalled the historic game.

RCB Remember The Game!!

#OnThisDay in the 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣7️⃣ T20 World Cup, India beat Pakistan 3️⃣-0️⃣ in a bowl out, after the match ended in a tie after 20 overs. 🤩#PlayBold #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/8RNA5U3Dak — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 14, 2020

Rajasthan Royals Thanks Robin Uthappa!!

SRH Recall The Famous Match!!

India and Pakistan met again in 2007 T20 World Cup but this time in the finals. Just like the group-stage encounter, the final clash also looked perfectly poised for the most part. However, the Men in Blue eventually clinched a five-run win and became the first T20 champions of international cricket.

