In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 20, Royal Challengers Bangalore host Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In search of their first win of the season, Delhi Capitals face RCB who have been bruised badly in their last game against Lucknow Super Giants. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. RCB vs DC, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB failed to defend over a target of 200 against LSG at home in their last outing and that is something which will be on the back of their minds as they face DC. RCB start strong given that Delhi Capitals have failed to win a match this season, having played four games. But M Chinnaswamy is such a ground that DC would fancy registering their first win of the season.

RCB vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Dinesh Karthik (RCB) can be our pick as a wicket-keeper for RCB vs DC fantasy team.

RCB vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - In batting, Virat Kohli (RCB), Faf du Plessis (RCB), David Warner (DC), Rovman Powell (DC) can be picked as batsmen in your RCB vs DC Dream11 team.

RCB vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the RCB vs DC we will go with three all-rounders. Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Axar Patel (DC) and Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) can be part of your Dream11 fantasy team.

RCB vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Anrich Nortje (DC), Mohammed Siraj (RCB) and Wayne Parnell (RCB) can be the bowlers in your RCB vs DC Dream11 fantasy team. RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 20 in Bengaluru.

RCB vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Virat Kohli (RCB), Faf du Plessis (RCB), David Warner (DC), Rovman Powell (DC), Dinesh Karthik (RCB), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Axar Patel (DC), Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), Anrich Nortje (DC), Mohammed Siraj (RCB), Wayne Parnell (RCB).

Virat Kohli (RCB) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team RCB vs DC whereas David Warner (DC) could be selected as the vice-captain.

