Rinku Singh is set to be handed a much-awaited Team India debut in the shortest format after a breakthrough IPL 2023 season. The Indian team for the T20Is against West Indies has not been picked yet and it has been reported in the Times of India that the young left-hander would be earning a maiden call-up to the national side. The BCCI has already announced the ODI and T20I teams for the tour of the Caribbean, which is set to start on July 12. India’s Squad for West Indies Tests and ODI Series Announced, Ruturaj Gaikwad Included; Cheteshwar Pujara Dropped.

Singh had a sensational IPL 2023 from KKR and he turned out to be the crisis man of the franchise on a number of occasions throughout the competition. His ability to rotate the strike, as well as clear the fence towards the death overs, is what turned out to attract attention. The Uttar Pradesh batter was Kolkata Knight Riders' highest scorer of the tournament, hitting four half-centuries with 474 runs from 14 matches at an impressive strike rate of 149.52. One of the moments of IPL 2023 involved him hitting five consecutive sixes in the final over of a match against Gujarat Titans to help KKR clinch an unlikely victory. While that knock made fans sit up and take notice, his consistency throughout the tournament has already made him one of the household names. 'Baaapppp!! Not Bacha a!!' Shah Rukh Khan's Compliment For KKR Star Rinku Singh During

In another development, it was learnt that Umesh Yadav, who was not named in India's Test squad, was not dropped but injured. A BCCI source told the Times of India that he was recovering from a hamstring injury. The source also added that the door for Cheteshwar Pujara to make a return to the national Test side has not been closed yet. The India Test mainstay was dropped from the squad for West Indies after his poor performance in the WTC final.

