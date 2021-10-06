Delhi Capitals won the game against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 and the team made it to the playoffs. The low-scoring encounter turned out to be quite an interesting one as they won the game in the last over and that too by three wickets. Needless to say that the fans and players were quite ecstatic with the win and the celebrations even extended to the dressing room. Ripal Patel emulated Cristiano Ronaldo's Siu celebration in the dressing room and the official account of DC shared the video of the same on social media. Delhi Capitals Denied Clear No-Ball Against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 Match, Fans React (Watch Video).

Talking about the match, Chennai Super Kings scored 136 runs with Ambati Rayudu being the highest contributor scoring a half-century. MS Dhoni received flak for his slow inning. He scored 18 runs from 27 balls. Whereas, Shikhar Dhawan gave a good start to the team scoring 39 runs from 35 balls. The match went down the live wire and Delhi Capitals walked away with the game. Now, let's have a look at the video shared by DC.

Video:

Ecstatic players and #CR7 celebrations as DC occupied the 🔝 of the table last night 😍 🎥 | Let us take you straight into the dressing room 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/SsTR2gaupt — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 5, 2021

Talking about the IPL 2021 playoffs, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have already made it to the playoffs. As of now, there is a close contest between KKR and MI for the last spot in the playoffs. Both teams have 12 points in their kitty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2021 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).