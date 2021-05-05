Rishabh Pant has been on a roll this year, and breaking records has become a part of daily routine. The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced the latest Test batting ranking, and the southpaw found himself at the career-best sixth place. With this, Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to break into the top-10 of ICC Test batting ranking. Over the years, many prominent players have kept wickets for India in red-ball cricket, but none could find a place among the top-10 batsmen. Even the legendary MS Dhoni, who has been the top-ranked ODI batsman, had a career-best Test batting ranking of 19. Will Shreyas Iyer Replace Rishabh Pant as Delhi Capitals Captain When IPL 2021 Resumes?

The past six, seven months have been memorable for Pant as he played one sensational knock after another and guided India to several incredible wins. While the 23-year-old shone in all formats, his performances in Test cricket have been nothing short of jaw-dropping. He was instrumental in taking a second-stringed Indian side to a historic Test series victory over Australia away from home. Pant was also one of the top performers in the bilateral series against England at home. The young dasher has been awarded for his blitzes, achieving sixth place in the ICC Test batting rankings.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has retained his fifth place in the Test batting rankings. Opener Rohit Sharma is the only other Indian in the top-10, claiming eighth place. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson continues to top the charts while Australia’s Steve Smith is at second place.

With the Indian Premier League 2021 now postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis, Pant, Kohli, Rohit and other Indian cricket stars will be next seen in action in the ICC Test Championship final and New Zealand which will take place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton in June.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2021 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).