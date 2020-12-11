An excited Jasprit Bumrah took to social media to react to his maiden first-class fifty after achieving the feat on day 1 of the India A vs Australia A pink ball practice match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Bumrah scored an unbeaten 55 off 57 deliveries to rescue India and take them to a respectable score after they had been reduced to 116/8 at one stage. Bumrah, in the company of Navdeep Saini (22), took India to 194 runs after a 71-run partnership for the final wicket. Wriddhiman Saha Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Nic Maddinson During India A vs Australia A Pink Ball Practice Match (Watch Video).

The fifty was Bumrah’s highest individual score in first-class cricket. His previous highest score was 16 in first-class cricket and 42* in List A cricket. But Bumrah surpassed all that at Sydney and went on to hit his first half-century and set the record books straight. His fifty also came at a time when India needed it most after being almost bundled within 130 runs after opting to bat first. Mohammed Siraj Wins Hearts for Checking on Cameron Green After Youngster Was Hit on the Head During India A vs Australia A Pink Ball Practice Match (Watch Video).

Bumrah later shared a picture of him hitting a boundary towards the square leg and captioned it: “Try one new thing per day, they said.” Perhaps the World No 9 ranked Test bowler was giving us a lesson on how one can be good at multiple things. He certainly was good with the bat against Australia A and his feats with the bowl are renowned in world cricket. Bumrah innings, which was studded with six boundaries and two maximums, propelled India A to a respectable total. Bumrah also reached his milestone with a six off Will Sutherland. Take a Look at His Tweet.

Jasprit Bumrah Reacts to His Maiden First-Class Half-Century

Try one new thing per day, they said.😂 pic.twitter.com/Yozpazpoak — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 11, 2020

He later took 2/33 as India bundled Australia A for 108 runs on the opening day of the three-day pink-ball Test match. His scalps included Joe Burns for a two-ball duck. Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini, however, were the real stars for India with the ball with both taking three wickets each while Siraj chipped in with one wicket. Shami finished the innings with figures of 3/29, which also included the wicket of opener Marcus Harris while Navdeep Saini took 3/19 to bundle Australia and had India 86-run lead.

