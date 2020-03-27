Rishabh Pant Working Out Indoors to Stay Fit During Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video)

Rishabh Pant (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 27: With all sporting activities put on hold due to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, cricketers have been forced to stay indoors. However, they are making sure they keep themselves fit even though they cannot indulge in outdoor drills.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is also trying his best to keep his body in shape. BCCI on Friday posted a video of Pant working out and the 21-year-old can be seen doing side planks, push-ups and running on a treadmill. Rishabh Pant Shares Hilarious Video of Him and Yuzvendra Chahal Working Out in the Gym Ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2020 (Watch Video).

Team India strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb in consultation with physio Nitin Patel has customised routines for Virat Kohli and boys to ensure they stay in top shape despite the pandemic induced break.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the team management said that the duo of Webb and Patel have made player specific routines for all the contracted players to ensure that they can continue to stay in shape even as the country fights the coronavirus outbreak.

"All the players, irrespective of whether they play red-ball cricket or white-ball cricket or all formats have been given fitness routines which they are to follow and give updates to Webb and Patel from time to time. The routines have been created keeping in mind the demands of the players. So, for example, a bowler has been given exercises which work to make his core and lower body strong. Similarly, a batsman has been given exercises which also work on his shoulders and wrists," the source explained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. This has put the fate of the Indian Premier League also hanging in the balance.

While the BCCI is confident that they can pull off the league even if it starts from the first week of May, an important area of concern will be the entry of the foreign players as visa restrictions need to be removed first.