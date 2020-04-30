Rohit Sharma Birthday: La Liga Wishes Its Brand Ambassador in India As Cricketer Turns 33

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Facebook, La Liga)

It is Rohit Sharma’s birthday today and the Hitman turns 33. Needless to say that the fans cannot keep calm and have poured their wishes for the Indian vice-captain on social media. Chennai Super Kings, ICC, Mumbai Indians have wished the Hitman on his birthday. Now joining the bandwagon is the official Facebook account of La Liga India who also wished Rohit Sharma on his birthday. As we all know, the Hitman happens to be the brand ambassador of La Liga in India. Sharma was seen wearing a La Liga shirt in the picture with a bat in one hand and football in the other. Chennai Super Kings Wishes Rohit Sharma on His Birthday, Looks Back At His First Double Century In ODI (Read Tweet).

For a while now, the Spanish League has been quite keen on tapping the Indian market. Many of their posts are captioned in Hindi with famous dialogues by the India Bollywood stars. If one may recall, recently they had captioned Lionel Messi’s picture with a famous dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan starer ‘Don’. Now check out the post for Rohit Sharma.

Even before the clock struck 12 last night, the fans started wishing the Indian vice-captain on social media. Many of them recalled his old records and moments on the field. While many others talked about his tall sixes and praised the Mumbai Indians captain. Talking about Rohit Sharma and La Liga, the Hitman has been a brand ambassador for La Liga in India.