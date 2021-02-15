After losing the first Test by 227 runs, Team India made a terrific bounce back in the second game and dominated England in all departments. The Three Lions conceded 329 runs on a spin-friendly track before getting bundled out for 134 in their first innings. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were the home team’s stand-out performers with the bat, scoring 161 and 57 (not out) respectively. However, the duo, apart from their batting blitzes, also bagged headlines for their antics on the field. During the Day 2 of the game, the veteran opener was seen hitting Pant on the head – obviously on a friendly note. Rishabh Pant’s Gigantic Six off Joe Root Draws Epic Reaction from Virat Kohli During India vs England 2nd Test 2021.

Rohit and Pant are known to share a great bond, and the fact is hidden from none. On numerous occasions, the two have pulled each other’s leg on social media and it seems like Rohit’s actions were ignited by some cheeky comment from the wicket-keeper. Even former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was left in splits after coming across the incidence. “Haha #pant #rohit #tapli,” he wrote while sharing the video on Instagram. Have a look! Rohit Sharma Fans Storm Twitter as Hitman Scores 7th Test Hundred During India vs England 2nd Test 2021 in Chennai.

Watch Video!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag)

Meanwhile, India’s victory in the ongoing clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai looks a mere formality. Batting in the third innings, the home team has already extended its lead over 350 runs, and they still have four wickets in hand. With the track deteriorating with time, chasing a mammoth total in the fourth innings would be a daunting task for Joe Root and Co.

