Rohit Sharma’s fitness has been the main point of concern ever since BBCI announced the squad of the Indian national team for a full-fledged tour of Australia, which is scheduled to start next month. It is understood that the 33-year-old has been left out of the T20I, ODI and Test squads as he is recovering from a hamstring injury. However, his return is not completely ruled out and could be included if he manages to recover in time. Fans Believe Injured Rohit Sharma Won't Take Part in Upcoming IPL 2020 Matches Following Ouster from Indian Squads.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly cleared the air surrounding Rohit Sharma and his absence from the Indian squad for the Australia tour. The 48-year-old stated that the selectors will reconsider their stance if the Mumbai Indians skipper manages to prove his fitness. Rohit Sharma Injury Update: Mumbai Indians Captain Spotted in the Nets Ahead of IPL 2020 Playoffs (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma has missed the last four games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020, with Kieron Pollard taking the role of stand-in keeper in the 33-year-old’s absence. However, the franchise in recent days have been sharing glimpses of the Hitman back on the training pitch and practicing in the nets, suggesting that he might be returning to fitness.

‘With Rohit, we want him fit for Australia. At some stage if he is fit, I am sure the selectors will rethink his position,’ said Sourav Ganguly during an interview with Hindustan Times. ‘We are monitoring Ishant and Rohit. Ishant is not completely out. He will become a part of the Test series’ the BCCI president added.

Sourav Ganguly further added if both the players are deemed fit to take part in the series they could join the rest of the squad later despite the bio bubble and quarantine norms. ‘They can be sent later. There are flights to Australia.’ When asked if the MI skipper should drop out of IPL 2020 as to not aggravate the injury, ‘We haven’t seen him playing,’ responded the BCCI president.

