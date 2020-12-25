While people all over the world are celebrating Christmas 2020 with their loved ones, dashing Indian opener is serving quarantine in Australia and is away from his family. Taking to Instagram, the Hitman shared an adorable picture of his wife Ritika and daughter Samaira, posing in front of a decorated Christmas tree. As the veteran cricketer can’t join the celebrations, he said that he’s missing his girls down under. “Merry Christmas to all. Happy holidays! Miss you guys @ritssajdeh,” Rohit captioned the post on the picture-sharing website. The comment section got flooded in no time as fans were heart whelmed seeing Rohit’s love for his family. Merry Christmas 2020 Greetings: Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing Fans.

Meanwhile, Rohit is in Australia for the on-going Test series. The 33-year-old couldn’t take part in the previous fixtures as he was recovering from his hamstring injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Nevertheless, he passed the fitness Test on December 11 and subsequently flew to Australia for the Test series. He has already missed the first Test and will also be out of the second Test due to bio-secure bubble protocols. However, Rohit is all but set to participate in the third and fourth Test. Meanwhile, let’s look at how he greeted fans on Christmas. Rohit Sharma Comes up With a 'Googly' as he Wishes Newly-Wed Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma.

View Post!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Speaking of the Test series, India made a terrible start by suffering a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the first Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Test. Moreover, there problems will be worsened in the second Test with expectant father Virat Kohli and injured Mohammed Shami not participating in remaining fixtures. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team in Kohli’s absence and he has an uphill task ahead of him. The second Test gets underway on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2020 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).