Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was in all joy and celebration mood after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 final. After the match, the Hitman was seen playing with MI's pacer Dhawal Kulkarni's daughter and signing an autograph on Mumbai Indians players jersey. Mumbai Indians won the IPL title for the fifth time as prior to this, they were winners in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Meanwhile, check out the video below shared by Mumbai Indians where Rohit Sharma is seen in all different mode quite different from what he is seen on the field. Rohit Sharma Fans Troll Virat Kohli After MI Wins IPL 2020 Title For Record Fifth Time, Twitterati Want MI Skipper in Indian Squad for Tour of Australia.

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first, in which they posted a total of 156/7 in 20 overs. In reply, Mumbai Indians chased down the target in 18.4 overs with 5 wickets in hand. Rohit Sharma played a blistering knock of 68 runs from 51 balls in that game and with that he became the first captain to score two fifty-plus scores in IPL final. Prior to this, he scored 50 in IPL 2013 final against Chennai Super Kings. Trent Boult was adjudged Man of the Match in MI vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 final for his figures of 3/30 in 4 overs where he picked the crucial wicket of Marcus Stoinis and Ajinkya Rahane. Gautam Gambhir Wants Rohit Sharma to Replace Virat Kohli as India’s ODI & T20I Captain as Mumbai Indians Lift Fifth IPL Title.

Rohit Sharma Plays With Dhawal Kulkarni's Daughter

Rohit Sharma as an individual player has been part of IPL title victory six times and as captain, this is his 5th title. In IPL 2009, Rohit Sharma was part of Deccan Chargers which won the trophy in that year.

