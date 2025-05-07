Currently ranked fourth in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings, the India national cricket team is now without a captain in the Test format of the game. Indian cricket team's legendary opening batsman Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from international red ball cricket, after being in the scene for more than a decade, having debuted for Team India in Tests on November 6, 2013, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Rohit Sharma was serving as the India cricket team captain in Tests and ODIs. He however will continue to play ODIs. Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement From Test Cricket Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

With Rohit Sharma retiring from Test cricket ahead of India's tour of England in June 2025, the Men in Blue will now need to appoint a new captain in the red-ball format, looking ahead towards the start of a new era. The Indian cricket team is filled with superstars. Many of the brightest of the players, of world-class standards represent the Indian Test team. Be it legends like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, or young prospects whom the world admires like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, all represent the side. On that note, let's have a look at the three potential players who can be the next captain of India national cricket team in the Test format, starting from India vs England Test series 2025, as Rohit Sharma bids adieu. Fans React After Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement From Test Cricket Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

India's Next Captain: Three Potential Replacements As New Skipper After Rohit Sharma Retires

1. Jasprit Bumrah: The 31-year-old pacer is perhaps the most eligible to lead India as Rohit Sharma retired. Jasprit Bumrah has only appeared in 45 Test matches so far, but he has held the maximum impact of all the players in these matches. Bumrah leads Team India's pace attack and has already scalped 2025 wickets in the format. Being the No. 1 Test bowler as per the ICC Men's Test Rankings for bowlers, and also a senior, he can be the efficient choice to lead the young team, and also legends and ex-captain like Virat Kohli.

2. Rishabh Pant: Choosing the wicket-keeper as captain is a plus for any side, as it ensures only one fixed slot in place of two. Also, Rishabh Pant is dynamic and good at mind games, sledging, and helping the side build confidence. Pant is young, aged only 27, so selecting him as the skipper would also highlight BCCI's long-term thinking. Rishabh Pant is tenth in the ICC Men's Test Rankings for batters, has already played 43 matches, and also is captaining LSG in IPL 2025. Rishabh Pant Becomes Third Indian Wicketkeeper After MS Dhoni And Syed Kirmani To 150 Dismissals, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

3. Shubman Gill: The 25-year-old is probably one of the frontrunners for the captaincy role in the India national cricket team. He is young and regarded by many as one of the best prospects of his generation. The top-order batter is a like-for-like replacement for Rohit Sharma, equally efficient at playing long, anchoring, leading and staying calm. Shubman Gill already has five centuries and seven fifties while playing 32 Test matches for India, and is very successful as Gujarat Titans captain in IPL 2025. However, it must be noted that the two formats are different. But, picking Shubman Gill can be a bold call, keeping the long years ahead in mind, for a bright future for the Indian cricket team in Test cricket.

