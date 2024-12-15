Modern-day maverick Rishabh Pant became only the third wicketkeeper for India to inflict 150 dismissals behind the stumps for the national cricket team when the 27-year-old caught Usman Khawaja off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling on Day 2 of the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024. Apart from Pant, only MS Dhoni (294) and Syed Kirmani (198) have surpassed 150 dismissals as glovesmen for the India National Cricket Team in Test cricket. Overall, Pant is the fourth Indian fielder to have reached 150 dismissals, with Rahul Dravid coming in second with 209. Jasprit Bumrah Produces An Unplayable Delivery To Dismiss Usman Khawaja On Day 2 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Only Behind MD Dhoni and Syed Kirmani

Rishabh pant completed 150 catches as a wicket keeper Third Indian who achieved this achievement #INDvAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/d6uJnvmMYm — Dilkesh (@one_handed17) December 15, 2024

