Rohit Sharma Reveals Plan After Lockdown During Q&A Session, Shares Video of Himself Smashing Sixes

Rohit Sharma has revealed to his fans about his plans when the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown ends. The Indian white-ball vice-captain was asked about his plans once the lockdown ends and coronavirus pandemic is dealt with during a Q&A session on Instagram to which Rohit shared an incredible video and answered the question. With cricket events suspended globally since March due to the COVID-19 situation, players have been confined to their homes. Most have taken to social media to engage with their fans and keep themselves busy. Rohit likewise has been mostly available on social media and has been doing several Q&A sessions. Rohit Sharma Leaves Out Virat Kohli, Picks Steve Smith and Jason Roy As Batsmen He Enjoys Watching Most (See Post).

During one such Q&A session on Instagram, the ‘Hitman’ of Indian cricket was asked about his plans once the lockdown ends. ‘What is ur next plan after lockdown,’ one fan wrote in the Q&A session. Replying to this question, the 33-year-old posted a video of himself hitting sixes in cricket matches. The video was a small montage of his collection of sixes while playing for the Mumbai Indians and the India national cricket team. ‘Hope You Played Little Longer’: Rohit Sharma Posts Heartfelt Message for Yuvraj Singh as Indian All-Rounder Completes One Year of Retirement.

Rohit Sharma's Plan After Lockdown is Hitting Sixes

Instagram Shot From Rohit Sharma's Q&A Session (Photo Credits: Instagram/@RohitSharma45)

Rohit had earlier shared the same montage of his collection of sixes and had mentioned how he missed doing it. In an earlier post, Rohit shared the montage video of him smashing maximums and captioned it “Miss doing this....”

Rohit Sharma Misses Hitting Sixes

View this post on Instagram Miss doing this... A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jun 11, 2020 at 1:24am PDT

Meanwhile, in the Q&A session on Sunday, Rohit was also asked about the two cricketers he enjoyed watching most batting. The Indian opening batsman surprisingly left out all of his Indian counterparts, like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and picked Steve Smith and Jason Roy as the two batsmen he enjoyed watching most.

