Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Rohit Sharma Reveals Plan After Lockdown During Q&A Session, Shares Video of Himself Smashing Sixes

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 01:27 PM IST
A+
A-
Rohit Sharma Reveals Plan After Lockdown During Q&A Session, Shares Video of Himself Smashing Sixes
Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma has revealed to his fans about his plans when the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown ends. The Indian white-ball vice-captain was asked about his plans once the lockdown ends and coronavirus pandemic is dealt with during a Q&A session on Instagram to which Rohit shared an incredible video and answered the question. With cricket events suspended globally since March due to the COVID-19 situation, players have been confined to their homes. Most have taken to social media to engage with their fans and keep themselves busy. Rohit likewise has been mostly available on social media and has been doing several Q&A sessions. Rohit Sharma Leaves Out Virat Kohli, Picks Steve Smith and Jason Roy As Batsmen He Enjoys Watching Most (See Post).

During one such Q&A session on Instagram, the ‘Hitman’ of Indian cricket was asked about his plans once the lockdown ends. ‘What is ur next plan after lockdown,’ one fan wrote in the Q&A session. Replying to this question, the 33-year-old posted a video of himself hitting sixes in cricket matches. The video was a small montage of his collection of sixes while playing for the Mumbai Indians and the India national cricket team. ‘Hope You Played Little Longer’: Rohit Sharma Posts Heartfelt Message for Yuvraj Singh as Indian All-Rounder Completes One Year of Retirement.

Rohit Sharma's Plan After Lockdown is Hitting Sixes

Instagram Shot From Rohit Sharma's Q&A Session (Photo Credits: Instagram/@RohitSharma45)

Rohit had earlier shared the same montage of his collection of sixes and had mentioned how he missed doing it. In an earlier post, Rohit shared the montage video of him smashing maximums and captioned it “Miss doing this....”

Rohit Sharma Misses Hitting Sixes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Miss doing this...

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

Meanwhile, in the Q&A session on Sunday, Rohit was also asked about the two cricketers he enjoyed watching most batting. The Indian opening batsman surprisingly left out all of his Indian counterparts, like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and picked Steve Smith and Jason Roy as the two batsmen he enjoyed watching most.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Coroanvirus Lockdown Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma Instagram Post
You might also like
Rohit Sharma Leaves Out Virat Kohli, Picks Steve Smith and Jason Roy As Batsmen He Enjoys Watching Most (See Post)
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Leaves Out Virat Kohli, Picks Steve Smith and Jason Roy As Batsmen He Enjoys Watching Most (See Post)
Rohit Sharma Shares Compilation Video of His Huge Sixes on Instagram, Says ‘Miss Doing This’
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Shares Compilation Video of His Huge Sixes on Instagram, Says ‘Miss Doing This’
‘Felt I Have Shaken Hands With God’: Yuvraj Singh Recalls His First Interaction With Sachin Tendulkar
Cricket

‘Felt I Have Shaken Hands With God’: Yuvraj Singh Recalls His First Interaction With Sachin Tendulkar
‘Hope You Played Little Longer’: Rohit Sharma Posts Heartfelt Message for Yuvraj Singh as Indian All-Rounder Completes One Year of Retirement
Cricket

‘Hope You Played Little Longer’: Rohit Sharma Posts Heartfelt Message for Yuvraj Singh as Indian All-Rounder Completes One Year of Retirement
Rohit Sharma Hilariously Trolls Ajinkya Rahane After Indian Vice-Captain Reveals How He ‘Rest His Thoughts’
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Hilariously Trolls Ajinkya Rahane After Indian Vice-Captain Reveals How He ‘Rest His Thoughts’
When Aaron Finch Sought Umpire Michael Gough’s Help to Dismiss Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Cricket

When Aaron Finch Sought Umpire Michael Gough’s Help to Dismiss Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan Pick India-Afghanistan Combined XI, MS Dhoni Named As Wicket-Keeper
Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan Pick India-Afghanistan Combined XI, MS Dhoni Named As Wicket-Keeper
Rohit Sharma Posts Pic With Wife Ritika Sajdeh on Beach, Wishes Fans on World Oceans Day 2020, Says ‘Let’s Keep Our Ocean and Life Under Water Healthy’
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Posts Pic With Wife Ritika Sajdeh on Beach, Wishes Fans on World Oceans Day 2020, Says ‘Let’s Keep Our Ocean and Life Under Water Healthy’
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement