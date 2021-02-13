Rohit Sharma had quite an eventful day on day 1 of the second Test between India and England. Rohit was blazing guns on the field and Ritika who was watching the game from the sidelines had her anxious moments which were captured by the on-field cameras. Ritika had kept her fingers crossed when Rohit was batting. Hitman scored his seventh Test century during the match and made way to the pavilion on the score of 161 runs. Needless to say that Ritika's fingers would be hurting and must have turned sore. Ritika Sajdeh’s Anxious Moments Before Rohit Sharma’s Century Caught on Camera! Smiles Ear to Ear As Hitman Scores 7th Test Ton (Watch Video).

Post this, Rohit and Samaira offered a bit of a massage to the Ritika. Furthermore, the Hitman shared the picture of himself and Samaira massaging Ritika's fingers. "Fingers seem to be fine. Sammy and I giving mamma a little rub on sore fingers," read the caption of the snap. He also used an emoji of a smile and fingers crossed.

Check out the tweet below:

Fingers seem to be fine. Sammy and I giving mamma a little rub on sore fingers 😄 🤞 pic.twitter.com/lsQ21f19Me — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma was lauded for his century by the netizens. By the end of the day. the scoreboard read 300 runs for the loss of six wickets. As of now, we have Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel batting on 33 and five runs respectively. It would be interesting to see how day 2 pans out for both teams.

