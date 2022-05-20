Virat Kohli said he was grateful for all the love and support he has received while speaking to presenters after Royal Challengers Bangalore's win over Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 on Thursday, May 19. Kohli looked in scintillating touch as he scored a magnificent 73 off 54 deliveries to help set the foundation for RCB's win, which propelled them to the fourth spot on the points table. The veteran, who was also extremely emotional during his knock, said that he could carry on in the same manner.

Watch Video Here:

RCB v GT | Man of the Match | Virat Kohli Virat Kohli gives his thoughts after leading RCB to a crucial win with a brilliant knock of 73(54) against GT. 🙌🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/icR2JEAg8o — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 20, 2022

