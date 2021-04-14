Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will be taking on each other in the IPL 2021 match number 7. The game will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is the first time that the two teams are actually locking horns with each other. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the Dream11 team for the game which will help you make your pick for your best XI. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

So Delhi Capitals enters the game with a stunning win over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. They registered a seven-wicket win over CSK in their first game of the IPL 2021. Whereas, Rajasthan Royals on the other hand had a heartbreaking defeat against Punjab Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021. Right before this game, Sanju Samson's team suffered from a major setback as Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the IPL 2021 owing to a broken finger. Jofra Archer has already been away. So overall their two key players have been missing out on the contest.

Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 picks below:

RR vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Sanju Samson (RR) must be your keepers.

RR vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Rishabh Pant (DC), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Manan Vohra (RR) must be the batsmen in your team.

RR vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shivam Dube (RR), Rahul Tewatia (RR), Axar Patel (DC), Chris Woakes (DC) must be your all-rounders.

RR vs DC, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers –Aveesh Khan (DC), Jaydev Unadkat (RR) and Lalit Yadav (RR) must be your bowlers.

Rishabh Pant (DC), must be your captain for this clash while Sanju Samson (RCB) can be named as the vice-captain.

