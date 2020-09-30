Unbeaten so far, Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the match number 12 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our Dream11 tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your RR vs KKR fantasy playing XI for IPL 2020 match. RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 12.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Rahul Tewatia

You might have ignored Rahul Tewatia in your previous fantasy playing XIs, but he happens to be among Rajasthan Royals scheme of things. His match-winning knock against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) makes him one of the best picks for RR vs KKR Dream11 team.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Shubman Gill

The Knight Riders opener is in good form and he showed that against Mumbai Indians in the last match. Shubman Gill becomes an automatic choice as one of the best picks for RR vs KKR Dream11 team.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan finally scored some runs in the IPL. And that confidence will help him get going in coming matches. He is one of the senior players in the KKR line-up and has a big role to play with the bat. RR vs KKR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 12.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Andre Russell

Interestingly, the West Indies all-rounder has contributed more with the ball than with bat so far this season. In death overs, Russell has chipped away with wickets. He will certain collect points for your RR vs KKR Dream11 team.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Steve Smith

The wicket at Dubai International Stadium will suits Steve Smith’s batting and he could be one of the successful batsmen in the fixture. So, make sure he is in your RR vs KKR Dream11 team. Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RR vs KKR IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

RR and KKR have met each other 20 times previously. Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record with ten wins while Royals are not far behind and have registered eight wins against Royals.

