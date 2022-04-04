Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2022. The RR vs RCB clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 05, 2022 (Tuesday). Both RR and RCB have played two games each thus far. Meanwhile, ahead of the IPL 2022 clash, we bring you the RR vs RCB likely playing XIs and other things you need to know. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Having played two games each, both RR and RCB come into the contest with a contrasting form. Rajasthan Royals are on top of the IPL 2022 points table with two back to back wins. RCB, on the other hand, have won one and lost as many. However, both the teams come into this fixture with a win in their last match.

RR vs RCB Head-to-Head Record

This will be the 26th meeting between RR and RCB. The head-to-head is in favour of RCB with 12 wins while RR have won 10. Three games between these two sides have produced no result. RR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 13.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 13 Key Players

Jos Buttler and Prasidh Krishna will be the key players from Rajasthan Royals camp to watch out for. In RCB camp, Virat Kohli and Wanindu Hasaranga.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 13 Mini Battles

In the RR vs RCB game, Jos Buttler vs Mohammed Siraj will be an interesting battle to watch apart from Trent Boult vs Faf du Plessis.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 13 Venue and Match Timing

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RR vs RCB) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 05, 2022 (Tuesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 13 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live on Star Sports channels. The RR vs RCB match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RR vs RCB live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2022 Match 13 Likely Playing XIs

RR Likely Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

RCB Likely Playing 11: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

