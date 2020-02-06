S Sreesanth Birthday Special: A Look at Some Noted Bowling Performances by World Cup-Winning Pacer

Happy Birthday S Sreesanth (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Indian pacer S Sreesanth celebrates his 37th birthday on Thursday. Born on February 6, 1983, the cricketer has represented India in all the three formats of the game and was also the part of India’s World Cup-winning side in 2007 and 2011. The right-arm pacer possessed the ability to set the speed-gun on fire and has bowled many colossal spells. He was once even touted to become the next big thing in World Cricket. However, he, unfortunately, got involved in a match-fixing scandal and a lifetime ban was imposed on him. Nevertheless, the decision by the high-court was contemplated and he will be eligible to play all forms of cricket from September 2020. Well, it will be interesting to see how the speedster will perform in his comeback. Sreesanth Clean Bowls Sachin Baby in the Nets, Twitterati Appreciate Indian Bowler’s Action and Fitness (Watch Video) .

The right-arm fast bowler made his international debut on October 2005 in an ODI encounter against Sri Lanka. He didn’t take long in grabbing the limelight and his ability to bowl at a rapid pace. However, he was accused of leaking runs but no fact could defy his wicket-taking abilities. Aggression became just another name for Sreeshant as the shoulders never seemed to be down. Meanwhile, let’s look at some of the best bowling performances of the pacer.

5/40 Against South Africa in Johannesburg

Well, an Indian cricket must not have forgotten Sreesanth’s breath-taking spell during the first Test of India’s 2006 Tour of South Africa. The right-arm pacer bowled his heart out against a potent Proteas batting line-up and scalped five wickets. He especially received a lot of praises for bowling a vicious bouncer to Jacques Kallis which completely outfoxed the veteran batsman and he was witnessed. Riding on the pacer’s brilliant performance, India went on to clinch the match by 123 runs.

6/55 Against England in Indore

Another Sreesanth special was witnessed during the seventh ODI of England’s 2006 Tour of India. Bowling first, the pacer took the visitor’s top order by storm and dismissed the likes of Andrew Strauss and Matt Prior early in the innings. He came back in the death over and rattled the tail-enders in quick succession. As a result, England were packed for 288 runs. In reply, Indian batsmen put up a good show and guided their side to a six-wicket win.

5/75 Against Sri Lanka in Kanpur

The home side posted 642 runs in the first innings of the second Test of Sri Lanka’s 2009 Tour of India and the Kanpur track seemed to be absolute batting Paradise. However, that wasn’t the case when the Lankans came out to bat. He put up a brilliant display of fast bowling and claimed his second five-fer of his Test career. The pacer tightened India’s grip over the match and the visitors lost the encounter by an innings and 144 runs.

Apart from his blitzes on-field, the pacer has also entertained the fans by participating in various reality shows. He was the runner up Big Boss 12 while was the part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. After his ban was announced to be uplifted on September 2020, the pacer expressed the desire of playing Test cricket again as he wants to reach the landmark of 100 Test wickets. Well, he is just 13 wickets from the feat and let’s see if he can fulfil his dream or not.