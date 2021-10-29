South Africa and Sri Lanka will meet each other in the Super 12 round of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2021. Both teams will be meeting each other for the first time in the tournament. The match is scheduled to start at 03.30 pm IST. In this game, we shall be having a look at the ideal captain and vice-captain for your side. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview for the game first. So South Africa has won one match out of the two games played by them and is featured on number three of the Group 1 point table. SA vs SL Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 25.

The team played their last match against West Indies and won the match by 8 wickets. Ditto with Sri Lanka and are featured on number four of the points table. Sri Lanka walks into the game with a defeat against Australia as the team was sent off by the 17th over. The two teams have played 16 matches against each other in the T20 format so far where South Africa won 11 matches while Sri Lanka manage to win five games. Now, let’s have a look at the captain, vice-captain and likely playing XI.

SA vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram is truly labelled to be one of the best batsmen in South Africa. He can surely chip in with both bat and ball as he has scored 91 runs so far in the tournament.

SA vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga should be your vice-captain owing to his all-around abilities. He can change the course of any game. And he can chip in with the bat and the ball.

SA vs SL T20 World Cup 2021 Likely Playing XI

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera(wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

