South Africa will be aiming to build on their first win at the T20 World Cup 2021 when they face off against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 30, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams will be aiming for maximum points after a mixed start. So ahead of the SA vs SL, T20 World Cup clash, we take a look at head-to-head, key battles and other things to know. Quinton de Kock Apologises, Agrees to the Take Knee.

South Africa gave a great account of themselves in the opening day defeat to Australia and followed it up with a dominant win over West Indies. And with their problems regarding Quinton de Kock, now settled, the Protean will be aiming for maximum points. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka were underwhelming against Australia in their most recent encounter and will hope to bounce back against Temba Bavuma’s team. David Warner Shines With The Bat As Australia Registers a Win by 7 Wickets.

SA vs SL, T20 Head-to-Head

South Africa and Sri Lanka have met each other 16 times in T20I and it is the Proteas with the better head-to-head record, winning 10 while Sri Lanka have just recorded five victories. One game has ended in a tie. Meanwhile, SA have won two of three games against SL at World T20s.

SA vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 25, Key Players

Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen will play an important role for South Africa in the game while Charith Asalanka and Maheesh Theekshana will have huge responsibilities in Sri Lanka camp.

SA vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 25, Mini-Battles

Bhanuka Rajapaksa vs Tabrez Shamsi will be one of the key battles to look forward to while Quinton de Kock vs Dushmantha Chameera will also be an important clash.

SA vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 25, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Sharjah Stadium in Sharjah on October 30, 2021 (Saturday). The SA vs SL encounter has a start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 03:00 pm.

SA vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 25, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast the South Africa vs Sri Lanka match live on Star Sports channels. The SA vs SL match in T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the SA vs SL live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

SA vs SL, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 25 Likely Playing XIs

South Africa Likely Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorious, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada

Sri Lanka Likely Playing XI: Kusal Perera(wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana

