Sunrises Hyderabad booked a place in IPL 2020 playoffs replacing KKR as they defeated Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in Sharjah on November 3, 2020 (Tuesday). With the win, David Warner’s side moved to third in the team standings and will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Eliminator 1. David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha made easy work of the target as the record champions looked way off their game. IPL 2020 Playoffs Who Plays Who? Check Match Schedule, Timings, Venues and Teams for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator.

After winning the toss, David Warner opted to bat first and SRH got off to a great start as MI lost skipper Rohit Sharma for cheap. Already qualified, MI batsmen looked off the pace in the game as they struggled to make any kind of impact. Courtesy of a late cameo from Kieron Pollard, Mumbai managed to put on a decent score of 149/8 on the board.

Chasing a par target, David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha looked in complete control as they dominated a lackluster Mumbai Indians bowling attack. The opening pair took Sunrisers Hyderabad to an easy win and into the playoff as due to a brilliant net run rate, they managed to move to third in the points table.

The win for Sunrisers meant that Kolkata Knight Riders, who were in the playoff spot before the start of the game, have dropped out of the fourth spot and replaced by SRH. Fans took to social media to troll the two-time champions as their journey in IPL 2020 comes to an end.

Top Four to KKR

Meanwhile KKR

Poor Shahrukh

#SRHvMI So close yet so far 😌 pic.twitter.com/vylpIKPR0I — Vijay Jaiswal ➐ (@puntasticVU) November 3, 2020

KKR to MI

KKR fans to Mumbai Indians rn pic.twitter.com/xtt0uItwZ3 — All India Memes (@allindiamemes) November 3, 2020

KKR Right Now

With playoff qualification secured, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator, with the winner moving onto the next stage. Despite the defeat, Mumbai Indians finished at the top and will take on Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier. The knockout stage begins on November 5, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).