Veteran Indian actor Suniel Shetty turns 59 on Tuesday (August 11, 2020) and birthday wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. On the occasion, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also took to his official Twitter page and extended greetings for the Bollywood star. The Master Blaster wished the Dhadkan actor a good year ahead and also mentioned that he enjoys watching his movies with Hera Pheri being his favourite. Well, Suniel, who made his Bollywood debut in 1992, has portrayed many different kinds of roles over the years with perfection and Tendulkar is undoubtedly amongst the many fans of his craft. Suniel Shetty Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Actor We Bet You Didn't Know.

“Happy Birthday Suniel! Have always enjoyed watching your movies especially Hera Pheri. Wishing you a healthy and safe year ahead,” wrote the 47-year-old while sharing a selfie with the star actor. Along with being an unsung champion of the cricket field, Tendulkar is also a huge Bollywood buff and is also close to many stars of the film fraternity. Meanwhile, have a look at Tendulkar’s wishes for Suniel Shetty. Sachin Tendulkar to Virtually Flag Off IDBI Federal Future Fearless Marathon.

View Post:

Happy Birthday Suniel! Have always enjoyed watching your movies especially Hera Pheri. Wishing you a healthy and safe year ahead. pic.twitter.com/qpNdgujdZI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the legendary cricketer, who bid adieu to the game in 2013, is an active user of social media and is continuously updating his fans with his daily life activities. In fact, during the recently concluded England vs West Indies Test series and England vs Ireland ODI series, the highest run-scorer in international cricket was regularly putting his views about the match on social media platforms. Hence, with the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) round the corner, the former Mumbai Indians captain is expected to analyse the matches of the marquee tournament too.

