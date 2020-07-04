Guru Purnima is an auspicious day dedicated to all the teachers or gurus. The special day mark holds great significance as on this day, people express gratitude and love for their teachers. This year Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 5. Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha. Guru Purnima, which is also known as Vyasa Purnima, is a day celebrated to commemorate the birth ceremony of Ved Vyasa, who was the author of the Indian epic-Mahabharata. This day serves as a great way to bond between teachers and students and inculcates respect towards all Gurus in life.

According to DrikPanchang, the Purnima Tithi Begins at 11:33 on July 4, 2020 and ends at 10:13 on July 05, 2020. This year, interestingly, the Lunar Eclipse and Guru Purnima will take place together after 150 years.

Guru Purnima: History

On this day, disciples remember their Guru (Sanskrit word for teachers). Guru Purnima is also celebrated by Buddhists to honor of Gautama Buddha. The day holds great significance as Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh. In India, a teacher is referred to as a Guru who share their wisdom and knowledge. To celebrate their work and mark their importance in our lives, a special day known as Guru Purnima is held.

As per mythology, Vyasa, the author of Mahabharata, was born to Satyavati and Sage Parashar on this day. Vyasa is considered as the epitome of wisdom. As per history, it was Vyasa, who had classified the Vedas into four different texts - Rig Veda, Yajur Veda, Sama Veda and Atharva Veda.

Guru Purnima: Significance

On this day, students pay respect to their teachers for imparting them with values and knowledge. Guru, which comes from two words in Sanskrit 'Gu and Ru' - where Gu refers to ignorance or darkness and ru means elimination or removal. Therefore, the Guru is said to remove darkness by showering wisdom. We wish you a Happy Guru Purnima 2020! Take this opportunity to pay respect and gratitude to your Gurus!

