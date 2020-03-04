Saurashtra Sets Up Ranji Trophy 2019-20 Final Clash With Bengal, Beat Gujarat by 92 Runs in Semis As Jaydev Unadkat Picks 7/56

Saurashtra players celebrate after qualifying for final. (Photo Credits: @saucricket/Twitter)

Saurashtra defeated Gujarat by 92 runs in the semi-final of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 to advance to the final. Saurashtra will now face Bengal in the summit clash. Bengal earlier defeated Karnataka to make it to the finals of Ranji Trophy 2019-20. Left-arm fast-bowler Jaydev Unadkat scalped 7/56 in the fourth innings to help his side qualify for the final. Jaydev Unadkat Becomes Pacer With Most Wickets in Single Ranji Trophy Season, Leads Saurashtra to Second Consecutive Final.

Set a target of 327, Gujarat were bowled out for 234 on day five of the semi-final. Gujarat were reduced to 63 for five but then captain Parthiv Patel and Chirag Gandhi shared a 158-run partnership for the sixth wicket to keep their side in the contest.

However, in 67th over of Gujarat’s second innings, Unadkat serrated the two by removing Parthiv Patel. The left-handed batsman scored 93 off 148 balls. Gujarat’s innings then fell apart once again as Unadkat accounted for Gandhi, who scored 96. Gujarat were eventually bowled out for 234 with Unadkat, the Saurashtra captain, finishing with ten wickets in the match. Ranji Trophy Final 2020: Wriddhiman Saha Named in Bengal Squad for Summit Clash.

Winning Moments

This is the second consecutive final appearance for Saurashtra. Last season, Saurashtra lost to Vidarbha in the final. The Bengal vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final will now take place from March 09 onwards at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.