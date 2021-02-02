The action continues in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) with SC East Bengal taking on a struggling Bengaluru FC in the next fixture. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama on Tuesday (February 2). With the season nearing its business end, stakes in every game go even higher. Both Bengaluru and East Bengal didn’t have a great season so far, and they must leave no stones unturned in winning the upcoming contest. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for SCEB vs BFC clash. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

SC East Bengal come into the clash after earning a draw against FC Goa. They have lost just once in their previous nine matches but are still stranded at the penultimate position. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC are on a seven-game winless run and are desperate to get a win under their belt. Speaking of the head-to-head record, SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC have locked horns on 11 occasions with Bengal emerging victorious seven times. The remaining four fixtures went in Bengaluru’s favour. As the upcoming contest gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goal-keeper – We will pick SC East Bengal custodian Debjit Majumder (SCEB) as the goal-keeper for this Dream11 Fantasy XI.

SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Scott Neville (SCEB), Danny Fox (SCEB) and Rahul Bheke (BFC) will be selected as the three defenders.

SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Suresh Singh Wangjam (BFC), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB) and Anthony Pilkington (SCEB) will be the four midfielders in the team.

SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Bright Enobakhare (SCEB) and Cleiton Silva (BFC) will be picked as the three forwards in the side.

SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Debjit Majumder (SCEB), Scott Neville (SCEB), Danny Fox (SCEB), Rahul Bheke (BFC), Suresh Singh Wangjam (BFC), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Bright Enobakhare (SCEB), Cleiton Silva (BFC)

Sunil Chhetri (BFC) should definitely be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Matti Steinmann (SCEB) can fill the vice-captain slot.

