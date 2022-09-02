Indian star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that if Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi had played in the Indian Premier League then his price would have been much higher. Pakistan players are not part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) nowadays and don't take part in the players' auction due to rising political tension between India and Pakistan. Last time, the players from the neighbouring nation played was in 2008. However, the new stars like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and others can't play in the franchise league despite showing interest on several occasions. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan Pace Sensation, Ruled Out of Asia Cup 2022 Due to Knee Injury

Meanwhile, the Indian veteran spinner Ashwin, while talking about Shaheen Afridi, stressed that the 22-year-old tall pacer would have fetched a lucrative offer of more than 10 crores in the IPL auction. The Indian spinner said on his YouTube channel: "I have thought a lot about how crazy it would have been if Shaheen Afridi had been there in an IPL auction. A tall left-arm seamer who sets the game with the new ball and also unleashes yorkers at the death. He might have gone for 14-15 crore had he been there at the IPL auction."

Watch What Ashwin Said About Shaheen Afridi:

Pakistan are currently playing in the Asia Cup 2022 without Shaheen Afridi. The pacer was ruled out of the continental cricket tournament due to an injury just like Jasprit Bumrah missed out on the competition for the same reason. Many are of the view that the Green Shirts could have avoided the loss against archrivals India in their opening game if Afridi were there in Babar Azam's army. Ashwin also highlighted the impact of the pacer's absence on the Pakistan team in this Asia Cup 2022 campaign

